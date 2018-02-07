FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 9:27 AM / a day ago

Russia, Turkey and Iran presidents do not rule out meeting over Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are in regular contact to discuss the conflict in Syria, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on a phone call on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the leaders do not rule out the possibility of an in-person meeting on the topic, though no plans are currently in place.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

