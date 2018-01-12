Russia kills militants behind Syria air base attack - agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday it had found and killed the group of militants which attacked its air base in Syria in December, Russian news agencies reported.

Two Russian service personnel were killed in a mortar attack on Russia’s Hmeimim base in western Syria on Dec. 31.

The ministry also said it had destroyed a stockpile of drones in Syria’s Idlib province after militants used drones to attack its bases in the country last week.