FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia builds bridge to move troops across Syria's Euphrates river - TV
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 23 days ago

Russia builds bridge to move troops across Syria's Euphrates river - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Russian military has built a bridge across the Euphrates river near Deir al-Zor to move troops and vehicles to the other side to support a Syrian army offensive, Russian TV reported on Tuesday, showing footage of trucks moving across the bridge.

Russian TV channels reported that the military had erected the bridge under fire from Islamist militants in less than 48 hours and that it could also be used to deliver humanitarian aid and to evacuate the sick and wounded.

Up to 8,000 vehicles weighing up to 50 tonnes would be able to cross the bridge in any 24 hour period, including tanks, TV channels reported, saying the bridge was located east of Deir al-Zor.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.