MOSCOW (Reuters) - The first congress of Syrian peoples will be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Nov. 18, the RIA news agency cited a source close to the Astana peace talks on Syria as saying on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to meet with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

The participants of the congress plan to discuss Syria’s future constitution, the source told RIA.