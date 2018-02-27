Russia says Syrian rebels started new offensives during ceasefire - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s military said on Tuesday that rebels in Syria’s eastern Ghouta started new offensives after midday, during a five-hour ceasefire, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian general.

“The actions were accompanied by intensive artillery and gun fire,” Interfax quoted Yuri Yevtushenko, the head of the Russian reconciliation center in Syria, as saying. Russia unilaterally declared a ceasefire on Tuesday for 9am - 2pm (0700-1200 GMT).