MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Monday that Syrian rebels had promised to let civilians leave their eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus in exchange for humanitarian aid, Interfax news agency reported.

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Earlier, Russia introduced a daily ceasefire in the severely bombed area but the military said that Syrian rebels had prevented local residents from leaving.