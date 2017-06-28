FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia - U.S. chemical attack assertions complicate Syria peace talks: RIA
June 28, 2017 / 8:55 AM / a month ago

Russia - U.S. chemical attack assertions complicate Syria peace talks: RIA

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gennady Gatilov addresses the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland February 28, 2017.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. assertions that the Syrian government may be planning a chemical weapons attack complicate peace talks on Syria, RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Wednesday.

U.S. officials said on Tuesday Washington's warning to Syria's leadership against staging a chemical weapons attack was based on intelligence about what appeared to be active preparations at a Syrian airfield used for such an attack in April.

Gatilov warned the United States not to take unilateral actions in Syria.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

