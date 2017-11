MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed the situation in Syria and problems in the Middle East by phone on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow, Russia November 15, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

The two men noted successes in the fight against “terrorist groups” in Syria and prospects for a political solution to the crisis there, the Kremlin said.