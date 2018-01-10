FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargo ship crashes into Russian warship, damage slight - TASS
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 12:02 PM / a day ago

Cargo ship crashes into Russian warship, damage slight - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s navy said on Wednesday a Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship collided with one of its warships on the Aegean Sea on Dec. 30, Russian news agencies said.

Damage to the Russian naval vessel, part of the Black Sea fleet, was slight and it has now returned to port, Interfax news agency said, citing sources.

The Russian warship was travelling from the Mediterranean sea to Sevastopol, a major port on the Crimean peninsula, the TASS agency said.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.