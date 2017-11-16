Russian bid at U.N. to renew Syria inquiry fails to get enough votes

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A Russian-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution to renew an international inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria failed to get the minimum nine votes needed to be adopted on Thursday.

The mandate for the joint inquiry by the U.N. and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which found the Syrian government used the banned nerve agent sarin in an April 4 attack, expires at midnight Thursday.

A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, France, Russia, Britain or China to be adopted. Russia’s draft received four votes in favour, seven against with four abstentions.

Russia had earlier vetoed a rival U.S. draft resolution on the same issue.