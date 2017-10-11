FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurds vying for control over oil with Syrian army - Syria's Foreign Minister
October 11, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 8 days ago

Kurds vying for control over oil with Syrian army - Syria's Foreign Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deputy Prime Minister for Syrian Arab Republic Walid Al-Moualem (R) arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Syria’s Kurds are competing with the Syrian army for control over oil-producing areas, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Wednesday.

“They (the Kurds) know well that Syria will not allow its sovereignty to be violated under any conditions,” Moualem told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

“They are now drunk on U.S. assistance and support. But they need to understand that this assistance won’t last forever.”

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

