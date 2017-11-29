FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia accuses U.S.-led coalition of trying to partition Syria
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 4:50 PM / a day ago

Russia accuses U.S.-led coalition of trying to partition Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations accused the U.S.-led coalition in Syria on Wednesday of trying to partition the country by setting up local governing bodies in areas seized from Islamic State, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was cited as complaining that the coalition was discussing measures to restore the economy with the new bodies, but not with the Syrian government.

“What the coalition is doing amounts to concrete steps to partition the country,” Nebenzia was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Heinrich

