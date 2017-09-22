Russian submarine fires cruise missiles at jihadi targets in Syria

A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on September 22, 2017, shows a Russian submarine firing cruise missiles in the Mediterranean Sea at Islamic State targets. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian submarine fired cruise missiles at jihadi targets in Syria’s Idlib province on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said, saying it had targeted Islamist militants who had tried to trap a group of Russian military policemen earlier in the week.

The strike, launched from the Mediterranean by Russia’s ‘Veliky Novgorod’ submarine, was part of a counter-offensive against a jihadi attack on government-held parts of northwest Syria near Hama on Tuesday.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday said 29 Russian military policemen had been surrounded by jihadis as a result of that attack and that Russia had been forced to break them out in a special operation backed by air power.

On Friday, it said in a statement it had fired Kalibr cruise missiles at the same jihadis from a distance of 300 kilometres (186.41 miles) striking command centres, armoured vehicles and the bases of jihadis who had taken part in the original attack.