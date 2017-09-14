FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian submarines fire cruise missiles at Islamic state in Syria
September 14, 2017 / 12:20 PM / a month ago

Russian submarines fire cruise missiles at Islamic state in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Navy on Thursday fired seven cruise missiles at Islamic state targets in the suburbs of Syria’s Deir al-Zor, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the missiles were fired from two submarines in the eastern Mediterranean from a distance of 500-670 kilometres (727 miles).

“The targets were command posts, communication centres, as well as militants’ weapons and ammunition stockpiles in areas of south-east Deir al-Zor under the control of Islamic State,” the ministry said.

Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

