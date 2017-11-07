FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov says hopes Syrian congress to happen soon
#World News
November 7, 2017 / 10:02 AM / a day ago

Russia's Lavrov says hopes Syrian congress to happen soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he hoped that an international Syrian peace congress would take place in the near future.

Men inspect damages after an airstrike on the rebel-held city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The Russian-sponsored Syrian peace congress scheduled for Nov. 18 was postponed after objections by Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said over the weekend.

Asked whether the congress was postponed, Lavrov told a briefing that the date had not been officially announced. He added that he hoped that the United Nations would support holding the congress.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
