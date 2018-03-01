FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

U.N. imagery of Syria's eastern Ghouta shows widespread damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An analysis of images by the United Nations satellite agency released on Thursday showed widespread new damage in a 62.5 square km area of Syria’s besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta since Dec. 3.

The analysis found that 29 percent of grid squares showed major new damage, with buildings completely destroyed or severely damaged, and 24 percent showed minor new damage, with visible impact craters, debris or moderately damaged structures.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey

