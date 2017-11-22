FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia will help Syrian opposition come out unified from Riyadh meet - Jubeir
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Sport
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 9:39 AM / a day ago

Saudi Arabia will help Syrian opposition come out unified from Riyadh meet - Jubeir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday his country will lend support to the Syrian opposition to come out unified from talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh ahead of peace talks in Geneva.

“We will provide help and support for them in all what they need,” Jubeir told reporters in Riyadh after he attended the opening session of a Syrian opposition conference aimed at unify their ranks ahead of peace talks in Geneva. “We hope they can come out of the conference unified,” he added.

Writing by Dahlia Nehme, editing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.