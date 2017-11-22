Saudi Arabia will help Syrian opposition come out unified from Riyadh meet - Jubeir

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday his country will lend support to the Syrian opposition to come out unified from talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh ahead of peace talks in Geneva.

“We will provide help and support for them in all what they need,” Jubeir told reporters in Riyadh after he attended the opening session of a Syrian opposition conference aimed at unify their ranks ahead of peace talks in Geneva. “We hope they can come out of the conference unified,” he added.