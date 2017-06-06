FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S.-backed attack on Syria's Raqqa started on Monday, Syrian force tells Reuters
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 2 months ago

U.S.-backed attack on Syria's Raqqa started on Monday, Syrian force tells Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HUKOUMIYA, Syria/BEIRUT (Reuters) - A U.S.-backed attack by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to capture the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State began on Monday, the SDF militia told Reuters.

"The campaign started yesterday to liberate Raqqa city," SDF spokesman Talal Silo said from Syria in a telephone interview. He said the attack had started from the north, east and west of the city.

The SDF is expected to hold a news conference later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Rodi Said in Syria, Tom Perry and Ellen Francis in Beirut; Editing by Hugh Lawson

