U.S.-backed SDF launch final assault in Syria's Raqqa city

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S.-backed militias in Syria launched what they described as a final assault on Sunday against an Islamic State pocket inside Raqqa to clear the city of the remaining jihadists.

“The battle will continue until the whole city is clean of the terrorists who refused to surrender, including the foreign fighters,” a statement by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

A convoy of Islamic State fighters evacuated Syria’s Raqqa overnight, the SDF said earlier, with the negotiated withdrawal bringing the battle near to its end.