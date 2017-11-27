U.N. says Syria government has not confirmed will attend Geneva talks

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura said on Monday that the Syrian government had not yet confirmed that it would attend an eighth round of peace talks in Geneva this week, but “indicated that we would be hearing from them soon.”

“Last night we received a message that the government would not travel to Geneva today. Naturally we hope, and indeed expect the government will be on its way shortly,” de Mistura told the U.N. Security Council on Monday.