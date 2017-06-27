FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Veteran Syrian defence minister Tlass dies in Paris at 85
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 27, 2017 / 6:29 PM / a month ago

Veteran Syrian defence minister Tlass dies in Paris at 85

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) and Defence Minister Mustafa Tlass during a banquet held on the occasion of Syrian Army Day late on August 1, 2000. Handout viaFile photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's former defence minister, Mustafa Tlass, who was a close confidant of the late President Hafez al-Assad but left the country after the uprising started, died in Paris on Tuesday aged 85, relatives said.

Tlass left for France saying he was leaving for medical reasons. One of his sons, General Manaf Tlass, later joined him in Paris in one of the highest profile defections from President Bashar al-Assad's rule in the conflict that began in 2011.

Mustafa Tlass attended military academy with Hafez al-Assad and was of his closest aides throughout his 30-year rule.

Born in the town of Rastan in Homs, Tlass was one of the most influential Sunnis in a ruling elite dominated by members of Assad's Alawite clan.

On Assad's death in 2000, Tlass helped arrange a smooth transition for his son Bashar.

"There is an effort to bring his remains to Damascus for burial, otherwise he will be buried in Paris," a relative told Reuters.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.