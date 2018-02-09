FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 8:17 AM / a day ago

Syrian rebel-held area suffers bloodiest week since 2015 - monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian rebel-held area Eastern Ghouta of Damascus has suffered its bloodiest week since 2015 as a result of government bombardment, with 229 people killed in the last four days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.

“During the past four days 229 people were killed in Eastern Ghouta villages, including 58 children and 43 women,” Rami Abdulrahman, the head of the Britain-based war monitor, told Reuters.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Tom Perry and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

