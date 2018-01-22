FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 7:42 AM / a day ago

Operation in Syria to have very limited impact on Turkish economy - Simsek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s military operation against a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria’s Afrin region will have a very limited impact on the Turkish economy and budget, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

“Our investors should be at ease, the impact will be limited, the operation will be brief and it will reduce the terror risk to Turkey in the period ahead,” Simsek said at a ceremony in Ankara.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

