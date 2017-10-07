FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan says Turkey backing FSA move on Idlib
October 7, 2017 / 9:20 AM / in 12 days

Erdogan says Turkey backing FSA move on Idlib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkish soldiers were not in Syria’s Idlib yet, but that Free Syria Army was carrying out the operation, news channel NTV reported.

Erdogan said in an earlier speech that a major military operation was underway in the Syria’s northwest province of Idlib, which Free Syrian Army rebel groups said they were preparing to enter with Turkish backing.

NTV reported that Erdogan told reporters after his speech that Russia was backing the operation from the air, while Turkish soldiers were supporting it from inside Turkish borders.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Alexander Smith

