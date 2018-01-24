Turkish border town hit by rockets, 13 wounded - governor

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two rockets fired from the Syrian region of Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Kilis on Wednesday, wounding 13 people, the local governor said.

The rockets hit two locations in the city centre, including a mosque during prayer times, Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan said. Eight people were wounded, with two in critical condition, at the mosque, and another five injured at the second location.

Turkish media footage showed security forces clearing the areas of civilians following the attacks, as ambulances and emergency teams arrived at the site.

As Turkey’s operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin entered its fifth day, several rockets have hit the Turkish border towns of Kilis and Reyhanli.

On Saturday, as Turkey started its operation, rockets fired across the border hit Reyhanli, killing a Syrian national and wounding 46 people, the local governor’s office said. Another five were wounded when rockets hit Kilis, a Reuters witness said.