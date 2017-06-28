FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Turkish forces returns fire against Kurdish YPG militia in Syria - military
June 28, 2017 / 5:40 AM / a month ago

Turkish forces returns fire against Kurdish YPG militia in Syria - military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish forces retaliated with artillery fire overnight and destroyed Kurdish YPG militia targets after YPG fighters opened fire on Turkey-backed forces in northern Syria, the Turkish military said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Turkish army said the YPG machine gun fire targeted Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army units in the Maranaz area south of the town of Azaz in northern Syria.

The United States supports the YPG in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, despite repeated protests from NATO ally Turkey, which sees the Syrian Kurdish fighters as terrorists and fears their advance will inflame a Kurdish insurgency at home.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler

