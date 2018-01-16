Turkish army chief says will not allow support for Syrian Kurdish militia - media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish armed forces chief General Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday Turkey will not allow the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to receive support and said NATO should not differentiate between terrorist groups, state-run Anadolu agency reported.

He was speaking at a NATO meeting in Brussels. NATO-member Turkey was angered after the U.S.-led coalition said on Sunday it was working with the mainly Kurdish YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to set up a new 30,000-strong border force in Syria.