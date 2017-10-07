FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's aim in Syria's Idlib operation is to prevent clashes completely - minister
October 7, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 12 days ago

Turkey's aim in Syria's Idlib operation is to prevent clashes completely - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s aim in backing Syrian rebel fighters for a major military operation into Syria’s Idlib is to prevent clashes completely and facilitate the process for a political solution, Turkish foreign minister was quoted by the CNN Turk news channel as saying.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told reporters that the steps to be taken in the field would be determined by cooperation between Turkish Armed Forces and its intelligence service.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Williams

