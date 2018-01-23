FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 12:41 PM / a day ago

Turkey says operations in Syria will end when refugees return home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s military operations in Syria will come to an end when the 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey can return safely, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

In a statement following a security summit chaired by Erdogan in Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin said humanitarian aid work was also underway for civilians in Afrin, where Turkish troops and Syrian rebels have launched an offensive against Kurdish YPG militia fighters.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
