January 22, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan says has deal with Russia, will not step back from Afrin operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey had an agreement with Russia regarding its military operation against a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria’s Afrin region and that Ankara would not take a step back from the operation.

In a speech in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey would take control of Afrin, as it had done in the Syrian towns of Jarablus, al-Rai and al-Bab, and that Syrians would be able to return home.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

