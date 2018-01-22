Turkey's Erdogan says has deal with Russia, will not step back from Afrin operation

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey had an agreement with Russia regarding its military operation against a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria’s Afrin region and that Ankara would not take a step back from the operation.

In a speech in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey would take control of Afrin, as it had done in the Syrian towns of Jarablus, al-Rai and al-Bab, and that Syrians would be able to return home.