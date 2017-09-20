FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erdogan, Putin to discuss Syrian peace plan next week
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2017 / 7:02 PM / in a month

Erdogan, Putin to discuss Syrian peace plan next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin next week to discuss a plan agreed by their countries and Iran to reduce the fighting in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

The three countries agreed last week to deploy hundreds of observers around the province, which borders Turkey and is controlled by an alliance led by the Nusra Front, fighters once linked to al Qaeda.

“Idlib has been set as a de-escalation zone,” Erdogan told an event in New York where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly.

“Right now, outside the border there are guard towers and stations of the Russian Federation. And inside, Turkey has stations at protection points,” Erdogan said, adding the Turkish army was also working with Free Syrian Army fighters.

“This will continue until peace will be established over there,” he said, without giving further details.

Erdogan said he would meet Putin on Sept. 28, and Turkey’s TRT broadcaster said the talks would take place in Ankara.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.