MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta during a telephone call, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

According to the Kremlin statement, Erdogan also informed Putin about Turkey’s operation in Syria’s Afrin.

The leaders also discussed joint strategic projects in energy sector, the Kremlin added.