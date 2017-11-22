FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erdogan says Turkey, Iran, Russia agreed to carry out political solution in Syria
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
business
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 4:09 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Erdogan says Turkey, Iran, Russia agreed to carry out political solution in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Turkey, Iran and Russia have agreed to carry out a transparent process for a political solution in Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Erdogan said the solution process relied on the stance of the Syrian government and the opposition, adding that excluding “terrorist groups” from the process was a priority.

Erdogan also said that solving “negativities” in Syria’s Afrin would be a crucial step in the process, and called on the international community to support the steps taken by the three countries.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.