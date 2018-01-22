Turkey says U.S. must end support for Kurdish YPG to work together

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States needs to end its support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia if it wants to work together with Turkey in Syria, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting, Bozdag also said nobody had the right to impose limits on its operation against a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria’s Afrin region. He said no Turkish soldiers had been killed or wounded in the operation so far.