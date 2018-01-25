FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Science
Sport
Entertainment
#World News
January 25, 2018 / 11:07 AM / a day ago

Turkey says U.S. should 'stop supporting terrorists' to avoid Syria confrontation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States should “stop supporting terrorists” if it wants to avoid a possible confrontation with Turkey in Syria, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday as Ankara pressed on with its incursion against a Kurdish militia there.

“Those who support the terrorist organisation will become a target in this battle,” he told broadcaster A Haber in an interview. “The United States needs to review its solders and elements giving support to terrorists on the ground in a way to avoid a confrontation with Turkey.”

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.