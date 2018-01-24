Turkey's Erdogan calls on Trump to halt U.S. arms support for Syrian Kurdish militia

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan told President Donald Trump the United States must halt weapons support to the Kurdish YPG militia as they discussed by telephone on Wednesday Ankara’s operation against the group in Syria’s Afrin, Erdogan’s office said.

The operation, launched at the weekend, aimed to “purge terrorist elements” from Afrin for Turkey’s national security and was conducted on the basis of international law, the statement from the Turkish president’s office said.