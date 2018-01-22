FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Davos
Economy
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Arts
#World News
January 22, 2018 / 7:38 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

U.S. urges Turkey to exercise restraint in Syria's Afrin region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday urged Turkey to exercise restraint after Turkish forces launched a military campaign in Syria’s Afrin region, warning that the campaign risked exacerbating a humanitarian crisis and disrupting what had been a stable area.

“We urge Turkey to exercise restraint in its military actions and rhetoric, ensure that its operations are limited in scope and duration, ensure humanitarian aid continues and avoid civilian casualties,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a briefing.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.