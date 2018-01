BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said Turkish air strikes targeted two villages in Afrin on Monday, as the Turkish military and allied Syrian militias pressed an offensive in the Kurdish dominated region of northwestern Syria.

YPG spokesman Birusk Hasaka, in a message posted on Whatsapp, also reported fierce clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the YPG, and the “Turkish occupation” in the Afrin area.