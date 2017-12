ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey will “very soon completely destroy” those in Syria linked to Kurdish militants.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Kars, Turkey, December 2, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey has been angered by U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters who have spearheaded the Western-backed military campaign against Islamic State. Ankara says the YPG is an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).