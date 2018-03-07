FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 8:46 AM / in 14 hours

Turkey calls on U.S. to stop Kurdish fighters moving to Syria's Afrin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States should prevent fighters from the Kurdish YPG militia travelling to the Syrian region of Afrin from elsewhere in Syria to counter a Turkish military incursion, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters take up position as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference that Turkey was working to extend a five-hour daily truce in Syria’s eastern Ghouta to 24 hours and that Erdogan would discuss the situation there with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

