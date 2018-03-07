Turkey calls on U.S. to stop Kurdish fighters moving to Syria's Afrin

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States should prevent fighters from the Kurdish YPG militia travelling to the Syrian region of Afrin from elsewhere in Syria to counter a Turkish military incursion, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters take up position as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference that Turkey was working to extend a five-hour daily truce in Syria’s eastern Ghouta to 24 hours and that Erdogan would discuss the situation there with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.