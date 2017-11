ANKARA (Reuters) - There is a “serious danger” in the Syrian region of Afrin and this must be removed, Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Kurdish city of Afrin, in Aleppo's countryside, Syria March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo/File Photo

Speaking at his ministry’s budget talks in Ankara, Canikli also said the Turkish Armed Forces had completed the formation of its third observation post in Syria’s Idlib province.