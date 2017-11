MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura will visit Moscow on Thursday for talks on the situation in Syria, RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura talks to the media after his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem in Damascus, Syria, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

De Mistura will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss preparations for a new round of Geneva peace talks on Syria and a proposed congress on Syria in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, RIA reported.