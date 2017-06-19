U.S. working to restore Syria 'deconfliction' link with Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is working to restore a "deconfliction" communications line with Russia meant to avoid an accidental clash over Syria, the top U.S. general said on Monday, after Moscow cut it off after the U.S. downing of a Syrian military jet on Sunday.

Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said there was still communications between a U.S. air operations centre in Qatar and Russian forces on the ground in Syria but added: "We'll work diplomatically and military in the coming hours to reestablish deconfliction."

(This version of the story was refiled to correct the spelling of 'clash' in paragraph one)