FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S. working to restore Syria 'deconfliction' link with Russia
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. working to restore Syria 'deconfliction' link with Russia

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford testifies at a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the defense budget Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is working to restore a "deconfliction" communications line with Russia meant to avoid an accidental clash over Syria, the top U.S. general said on Monday, after Moscow cut it off after the U.S. downing of a Syrian military jet on Sunday.

Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said there was still communications between a U.S. air operations centre in Qatar and Russian forces on the ground in Syria but added: "We'll work diplomatically and military in the coming hours to reestablish deconfliction."

(This version of the story was refiled to correct the spelling of 'clash' in paragraph one)

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.