2 months ago
U.S. strikes against pro-Syrian government forces in self-defence - Mattis
June 13, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. strikes against pro-Syrian government forces in self-defence - Mattis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday that recent strikes against pro-Syrian government forces in the past few weeks had been in self-defence and the United States would take all measures to protect its forces in Syria.

Last week the United States shot down a pro-Syrian government drone that fired toward U.S.-led coalition forces in Syria, but "hit dirt" and caused no injuries. On the same day, the U.S. hit two pro-Syrian government pick up trucks near the southern town of At Tanf.[nL1N1J51CU]

Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria.[nL8N1J70O7]

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

