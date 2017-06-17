FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. welcomes Syria cease-fire, urges opposition to halt attacks
#World News
June 17, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. welcomes Syria cease-fire, urges opposition to halt attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday welcomed a 48-hour cease-fire in southern Syria and called on the Syrian government to honour its commitments during that period.

"We will judge this initiative by the results, not the words," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. "The opposition should similarly halt attacks to allow the ceasefire to endure - and hopefully be extended - and humanitarian aid to reach those in need."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

