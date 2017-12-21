U.S. envoy says expects Russia to maintain big presence in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia is likely to maintain a big presence in Syria despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial military withdrawal, the U.S. special envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State insurgent group said on Friday.
“I’ve seen the announcement that they ... are going to withdraw from Syria, but that remains to be seen,” U.S. envoy Brett McGurk told reporters. “I think they will retain a fairly significant presence.”
Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Tom Brown