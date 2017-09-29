FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military aircraft crashes in Syria, injuring two - officials
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 19 days ago

U.S. military aircraft crashes in Syria, injuring two - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. service member suffered non-life threatening injuries when a military aircraft crashed in Syria, U.S. officials said on Friday.

In a statement, the military said the two service members were moved to a medical facility and released after it was determined that their injuries were not serious after the “hard landing.”

“The other passengers and crew on the aircraft were uninjured, and no other casualties were reported on the ground,” the statement said.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition on anonymity, said the incident took place in Syria and involved an Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bernadette Baum

