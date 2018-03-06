U.N. investigators urge Russia, U.S. to probe deadly Syria air strikes

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations war crimes investigators called on Tuesday on Russia and the U.S.-led coalition in Syria to look into their air strikes in the country last year found to have killed large numbers of civilians, in violation of international law.

An air strike by a Russian aircraft using unguided weapons hit a market killing at least 84 people in Atareb, west of Aleppo, last November, while strikes by the U.S.-led coalition killed 150 residents of a school holding displaced people near Raqqa in March 2017, their report said.

“Just as the coalition was pressed to investigate, Russian authorities ought to be investigating now that we brought this to light and present their findings on this particular incident,” Hanny Megally, a member of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria, told a news briefing.