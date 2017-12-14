The growth of Syria's humanitarian crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - While 2017 saw the tide of the military conflict in Syria seemingly turn against Islamic State forces, the humanitarian crisis prompted by the conflict intensified in severity and in the breadth of the areas of the country it affects.

As a result of the conflict, more than 13 million Syrian civilians are classified as being in need - over 5.5 million of them in acute need - and are facing threats to their physical security, basic rights and living conditions.

These Reuters graphics chart a range of measures of the effects of Syria’s crisis between 2016 and 2017, from internally displaced people to the severity of humanitarian needs.

In addition, other graphics look at the 2017 data revealing the amount that the country’s population that has exposed to hostilities and communities where vital services have become overburdened.

The data reveals growth in both the areas of the country that have been affected by the conflict, and the intensity of the humanitarian situation in those areas, using data provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.