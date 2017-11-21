FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, Putin discuss support for U.N. peace process in Syria - White House
November 21, 2017

Trump, Putin discuss support for U.N. peace process in Syria - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders stressed the importance of the U.N.-led peace process in resolving the Syrian civil war, the White House said in a statement.

In the more than hour-long phone call, Trump and Putin also agreed to explore ways to cooperate in the fight against militant groups such as Islamic State, the statement said. In addition, the two leaders discussed how to achieve peace in Ukraine and the need to keep pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear programme, it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

